BJP leader accuses party MP of conspiring to kill him

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Bihar minister Ramadhar Singh on Friday alleged that Sushil Singh, a party MP from Aurangabad, was conspiring to murder him.

"Sushil Singh is conspiring to kill me. My life is under serious threat, I may be murdered anytime," Ramadhar Singh told the media in Aurangabad.

Ramadhar Singh said Sushil Singh had called shooters from Dhanbad in Jharkhand to kill him. "Sushil Singh has provided an AK-47 rifle to the shooters to kill me."

He said he will tell Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi about the threat to his life and demand a probe into it.

Asked why he did not lodge a police complaint, he declined to answer it.

Ramadhar Singh and Sushil Singh, both BJP leaders, are traditional political rivals in Aurangabad, a place where Maoists are active.

Sushil Singh could not be contacted despite repeated attempts. Both Ramadhar Singh and Sushil Singh are from the upper caste Rajput community.