BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya meets Sunny Deol and Rimi Sen

Kailash Vijayvargiya with Sunny Deol. Pic/Kailash Vijayvargiya Twitter account

BJP General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Tuesday met Bollywood actors Sunny Deol and Rimi Sen. He shared the incident on Twitter.

He captioned the image calling Sunny Deol and Rimi Sen great Bollywood actors.

Bollywood actress Rimi Sen is set to join BJP, according to several media reports.

Earlier he slammed Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, even comparing him to underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, after the death of a person at the Vadodara railway station during the promotional tour of the actor's movie 'Raees'.