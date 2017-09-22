BJP leader slaps UP girl for friendship with Muslim boy

A local woman BJP leader purportedly slapped a girl here for being friendly with a youth from the minority community, a video of which went viral on social media. The youth in question was arrested on charges of "obscenity" in public place and released later on bail, according to police officials.

The incident, in which BJP's Aligarh convenor Sangeeta Varshney allegedly slapped the girl twice, took place on Tuesday when she saw her having tea with the youth, according to the police. In the video which has gone viral on social media, Varshney is heard saying, "Tere ko samajh mein nahi aataa kaun Hindu hai, kaun Musalmaan hai. Pyaar se samajhaa rahee hoon, samajh hee mein nahi aa raha. (Don't you understand who is a Hindu and who is a Muslim. I am politely making this clear, but even then it seems that you are not getting it)."

When contacted, Varshney said, "I do not have any problems with Muslims. But, we have a problem with their policy of alluring girls from the Hindu community."