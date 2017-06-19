BJP leader Subramanian Swamy promises law to ban cow slaughter



Subramanian Swamy

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy said the Modi-government will bring in a law banning cow slaughter across the country.

"We don't have a law right now, but still we have two years to go... after that five years more... so a law banning cow slaughter, which is in the concurrent list, would be enacted across the country," Swamy said at a conference.

"We have to safeguard the cow for a variety of reasons. Cow represents our mental liberation. So our commitment to safeguard cow is intact," he said.

The conference was jointly organised by the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and Iskcon.

He said there would be no dearth of funds to protect the cows or to construct Gaushalas.