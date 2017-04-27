BJP leaders, Amit Shah condole Vinod Khanna's demise



Amit Shah. File pic



New Delhi: BJP leaders on Thursday paid rich tributes to veteran actor and the party's four-time Lok Sabha MP Vinod Khanna who passed away in Mumbai, with its chief Amit Shah terming his death as an irreparable loss. Khanna, 70, died of cancer at a Mumbai hospital. Shah said his death was an irreparable loss for the

Indian cinema the BJP as he expressed condolences to the actor's family members.



"He will remain in our hearts through his peerless acting and service as a parliamentarian," he said. Finance Minister and senior party leader Arun Jaitley said Khanna was a great actor and a gentleman politician who will be missed. Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said Khanna was a "dearest friend" and will be remembered for his performances in several films, especially 'Mere Apne'.



One of the most successful actors of his era, Khanna joined the saffron party later and was elected to the Lok Sabha first in 1998 from Pathankot in Punjab. He was re-elected in 1999 and 2004. He retained his seat in the 2014 general elections also.