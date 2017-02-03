E-paper

BJP legislator Madhu Chavan slips while taking the stage in Mumbai

By A Correspondent | Posted 2 hoursNow Available on the mid-day iOS App, Download Now

Madhu Chavan

Former BJP legislator Madhu Chavan, who has been vocal against the idea of an alliance with Shiv Sena, takes a tumble while taking the stage at the Vasant Smuti office at Dadar East yesterday. Pics/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

You May Like

MORE FROM JAGRAN

0 Comments

    Leave a Reply