BJP minister, police officers in trouble for attending Dawood's relative's wedding



Minister Girish Mahajan and some cops were guests at Dawood Ibrahim's niece's wedding in Nashik

BJP leader Girish Mahajan found himself in the eye of the storm for apparently being one of the guests at dreaded underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's niece's wedding at Nashik. Mahajan, who is also medical education minister and believed to be Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' trusted aide was said to be in attendance at the wedding on May 19.

According to The Times of India, he claimed to be unaware that the bride's family was connected to Dawood Ibrahim, and said he attended the wedding on the invitation of groom's uncle, Shahar A Khateeb, a local Muslim community leader. He said to have discovered that fact a day after the wedding ceremony.

Also read - Mumbai: Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar missing from nephew's reception

BJP legislators Devyani Farande, Balasaheb Sanap and Seeema Hiray, Nashik mayor Ranjana Bhanasi and deputy mayor Prathamesh Gite (both of the BJP) and some local municipal councillors accompanied Mahajan.



Girish Mahajan denies any knowledge that the girl's family was related to Dawood Ibrahim

Aside from Mahajan, some police officials attached to Bhadrakali police station in Old City area reportedly attended the marriage ceremony held at a posh mall in Mahatma Nagar area.

Also read: Dawood's nephew gets married in Mumbai, police keeps strict vigil

City police commissioner Ravindra Singhal, who ordered an internal inquiry against the concerned police personnel didn't specify the exact number of police personnel who attended the marriage.

According to sources in local police, an ACP-rank officer also attended the function. Singhal said the statements of the police personnel who attended the marriage are being recorded.

Also read - Mumbai: Dawood Ibrahim's family to throw grand wedding for don's nephew

The invitation for the marriage was reportedly given to the police personnel by some Muslim clerics.