BJP MLA Raj Purohit seeks ban on 'Padmavati'

BJP MLA Raj Purohit today said he has written letters to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani seeking a ban on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film "Padmavati".



Padmavati

The legislator from Mumbadevi assembly constituency here, today held a press conference in the presence of the members of the Maharashtra unit of Karni Sena, which has already opposed the film.

"Bhansali has twisted the historical facts about the braveheart royal women of our country. It is nothing but an insult to our rich and glorified history. It has hurt the sentiments of the people of Rajasthan and the country," Purohit said.

"The legendary queen (Padmavati) has been reportedly portrayed in a bad light (in the film). Rani Padmavati never danced, rather all women from royal families lived a very dignified life and whenever they felt that their chastity is in danger, they would jump into fire, so that nobody can touch them. Rani Padmavati was one of them," he said.

A Rajput queen being shown as dancing in front of everyone is completely against the Rajput culture and pride. No community will be able to tolerate it and this is why distributors across the country have started giving the cold shoulder to this film, the BJP leader added.

Purohit, who is BJP chief whip in the Maharashtra Assembly, however, clarified that his support to Karni Sena was "personal" and it has nothing to do with his party. Members of the Karni Sena, who were present alongside Purohit, raised slogans against Bhansali and demanded that the Censor Board should not clear the film.

Umed Singh Shekhawat, the convener of Maharashtra unit of Karni Sena, said, "We are going to oppose it tooth and nail. The Karni Sena and 36 other communities will hold a march on November 20 against the film. Nonetheless, if the film is released, then we will hold demonstrations outside the cinema halls."

"Bhansali should be booked on the charge of sedition as he has played with the dignity of the country. We tried our best to meet him, but he did not even bother to meet us and to listen our voice," Shekhawat added. The film, starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, is set to release on December 1.