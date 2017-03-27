BJP MLA Vikram Saini threatens to break limbs of those who kill cows



Vikram Saini

Muzaffarnagar: A BJP MLA has threatened to break the limbs of those who kill and disrespect cows, remarks that could spark a controversy. Khatauli MLA Vikram Saini is an accused in the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots case and was detained under the National Security Act.

Speaking at a function to felicitate UP Minister Suresh Rana here on Saturday, Saini said, "I had promised that I will break the hands and legs of those who hesitate in saying 'Vande Mataram', those who feel pain in saying 'Bharat mata ki jai' and also those who do not consider cow as their mother and kill them."

"We are ready to fulfil the promise. We have a team of youth activists to take action" against such persons, he said. The remarks come at a time when UP chief minister Adityanath Yogi has directed that the ban on cow smuggling be enforced and action taken against illegal abattoirs.

The chief minister had made it clear that abattoirs operating legally will not be touched.