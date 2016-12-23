BJP MP Roopa Ganguly hospitalised in Kolkata with blood clots in brain

BJP Rajya Sabha MP and veteran actress Roopa Ganguly was on Friday evening admitted to Kolkata's AMRI hospital. According to the doctors, she was admitted due to small blood clots in her brain. Her condition is said to be stable and she is currently under observation.

“She was admitted to the AMRI hospital in Salt Lake at around 4 pm on Friday, after complaining of severe headache and partial loss of vision,” The Hindu quoted state BJP vice president Joyprakash Majumdar as saying.

The hospital said she is in bed no.827 and is stable.

Roopa Ganguly who joined BJP in January last year is known for her role as Draupadi in B.R.Chopra’s Mahabharat in the 1980’s. She was nominated to the Rajya Sabha in October following the resignation of cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Ganguly is also the president of BJP's women's wing in the State.