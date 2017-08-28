BJP party president Amit Shah goes Ganesh pandal-hopping in Mumbai

Following a difficult few days for the BJP, party president Amit Shah yesterday visited Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja, also known as the 'wish-fulfilling' Ganesha.

BJP president Amit Shah visited two prominent Ganesh mandals in the city, including one from his party's city unit chief's area. On a day-long visit to Mumbai during the ongoing 10-day Ganpati festival, Shah first visited a Ganpati mandal in Bandra west, headed by BJP MLA and the party's city chief Ashish Shelar, to have a 'darshan' of Lord Ganesh.

The BJP chief was accompanied by Union minister Piyush Goyal, Maharashtra BJP chief Raosaheb Danve, state education minister Vinod Tawde and Shelar at Bandra. He then proceeded to 'Lalbaugcha Raja', which is the most famous public Ganpati idol put up in Lalbaug area of central Mumbai.

Later today, Shah is also scheduled to attend a meeting with prominent state BJP leaders and also the launch of a book on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Meanwhile, cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar and his family also visited the 'Lalbaugcha Raja' and offered prayers.