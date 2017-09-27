BJP President Amit Shah pays courtesy visit to city RSS leaders

BJP president Amit Shah yesterday met RSS leaders at the Sangh office in the city, a development the Sangh family fountainhead termed as a "courtesy call". RSS general secretary Suresh alias Bhaiyyaji Joshi said Shah made a courtesy call and briefed RSS leaders on the deliberations at the BJP's national executive meet in Delhi on Monday.



Amit Shah

Asked if the issue of the strained ties with ally Shiv Sena was discussed at yesterday's meeting, Joshi said, "It is an issue to be discussed by BJP and I am not a BJP leader." Joshi gave a similar reply when asked about Maharashtra's former chief minister Narayan Rane's meeting with Shah on Monday and the possibility of his joining the BJP, saying "the BJP has to take a call on such matters."