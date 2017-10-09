Jay Shah, son of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Amit Shah, will be filing a criminal defamation suit against news website 'The Wire' for alleging that Jay's company posted a turnover of R80.5 crore in 2015-16, informed BJP leader and Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday.



The report also reveals a number of loans received by companies connected to Jay Shah

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Goyal said, "Mr. Jay Shah will file criminal defamation suit of R100 crore against author (of article), editor and owner of news website The Wire." "We reject any allegation sought to be made against Mr. Jay Shah or any of our leaders. Mr. Jay Shah will file civil and criminal prosecution for defamation in Ahmedabad Court," he added.

The BJP leader further said that the article is written to damage the reputation of party president Amit Shah. A report, written by Rohini Singh in 'The Wire', details the growth of Jay Shah's company, Temple Enterprise Private Ltd, from revenues of Rs 50,000 in 2014-15 to Rs 80.5 crore in 2015-16.

The report also reveals a number of loans received by companies connected to Jay Shah, based on documents filed with the Registrar of Companies. "All loans taken (by Jay Shah) were in accordance with the law and were paid back with full interest, well within the time limit," said Goyal.

Netas react

Training their guns at the Modi government by citing the news story's content, the Congress, the Left and the AAP demanded an investigation, with Congress leader Kapil Sibal alleging that it was a case of "crony capitalism".

"Today, we ask a question to the Prime Minister, the pradhan sevak ... Now, what do you have to say about crony capitalism? Will you give direction to the CBI to probe the matter? Will you ask ED to arrest these people," Sibal asked at a press conference here.

To a query whether there was any wrongdoing, Sibal said, "I am talking about crony capitalism. Offence will come to light when we get to know why the loan was sanctioned. We know who the CBI and ED will investigate and who the agencies will not investigate. Issue is whether the prime minister is honest enough to say that investigate the son of Amit Shah."

Attacking Modi, CPI(M)'s Sitaram Yechury tweeted, "Latest in the series of corruption cases under Modi. Birla-Sahara Dairy, GSPCL, Vyapam, Lalit Modi, rice and mining scams. Why is PM silent?"

"L K Advani had resigned after the Jain Hawala diary episode while its then party president Bangaru Laxman had quit after a corruption expose," Yechury said, asking will it happen now under the Modi government. CPI leader D Raja demanded a "high level SIT probe monitored by the court".