BJP President Amit Shah to visit Mumbai from June 16-18



Amit Shah

BJP president Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Mumbai in June and is likely to interact with intellectuals, party office-bearers and ministers. Shah, who will be in the city between June 16 and June 18, is likely to interact with as many as 1,000 intellectuals.

Shah is currently on a 95-day all India tour. He is expected to interact with ministers, BJP office-bearers and intellectuals to know their perspective about the party during his visit.

"We have almost finalised his schedule," said state BJP general secretary Sujitsinh Thakur. "Amitbhai has instructed us to prepare the schedule in a way that every second of his time is utilised for party work," he said.

The state BJP has finalised a list of 1,000 intellectuals to be invited for interaction with Shah, Thakur said.

"The entry at the venue will be by invitation only," Thakur said, and added that invitees will be the people who have done excellent work in their fields.

Shah has planned separate meetings with leaders of RSS and its affiliated organisations as well as constituents of the BJP-led NDA.

However, it is not clear whether he will hold one-to-one talks with Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray.