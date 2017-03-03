Mumbai Crime: BJP's Shaina NC claims she's being stalked, getting sleazy messages



Shaina NC

Prominent BJP leader in Mumbai Shaina NC has claimed that a stalker has been harassing her by sending her obscene and lewd messages.

The fashion designer in her complaint with the Mumbai Police has claimed that she has been receiving lewd messages via WhatsApp and SMSes for quite some time (since December 2016) and decided to approach the cops as she was tired of the harassment. She filed a complaint with the Mumbai Police's cyber crime department in BKC, Mumbai on Thursday.

Have been receiving lewd messages for a while. I complained to cyber crime dept yesterday & registered FIR: BJP leader Shaina NC pic.twitter.com/j3LARcU4SQ — ANI (@ANI_news) March 3, 2017

Shaina NC has been busy campaigning for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections. She also cycled it to the polling booth on voting day.



Shaina NC was spotted cycling in Mumbai as part of electoral campaign for her party in BMC elections. File Pic

Ironically, Shaina NC could not initially find her name on the list at the Narayan Dabholkar Road centre. But later managed to cast her vote after some help from the authorities.