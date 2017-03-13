BJP set to form government in Manipur with NPP support



Supporters of National People’s Party (NPP) celebrate after winning their candidate in Imphal, Manipur on Saturday. Pic/PTI

Imphal: The BJP was on Sunday set to form the next government in Manipur with the National People's Party (NPP) extending support to it and thus enabling it reach the vaunted 31-seat-mark in the 60-member state assembly, NPP National President Conrad Sangma said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party won 21 seats in the assembly elections held earlier this month. It has already been promised support by the Naga People's Front which has four seats, the Lok Janshakti Party (one) and one Independent.

The NPP won four seats in the recent assembly elections.

Sangma said they will meet Governor Najma Heptulla to stake claim to forming the government in the state.