BJP steps up campaign for its presidential nominee



BJP president Amit Shah

The BJP stepped up its efforts to gather support for its unnamed presidential nominee, with its top leaders talking to allies Shiv Sena and LJP as well as the Trinamool Congress and BJD, even as it disclosed that the NDA candidate would file the nomination before June 24, after the opposition is conveyed its choice.

BJP and allied MPs are being called to Delhi by Tuesday to sign the nomination papers. Each nomination paper has to be signed by at 50 proposers and an equal number of seconders, who can also be MLAs.

The NDA's attempt is to file at least three-four sets of nominations of its candidate, so that all allies can get to sign.

BJP sources said the nomination would be filed before Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves on his three-nation foreign tour. Modi is slated to visit Portugal on June 24, before his trip to the US on June 26 and the Netherlands on June 27.

By then, the opposition parties will be told about the NDA candidate. The last date for filing of nominations is June 28. Modi is set to return home a day before that.