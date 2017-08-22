BJP sweeps Mira-Bhayander civic elections

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) yesterday swept the municipal polls of Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation, capturing 61 seats out of the 95.

The Shiv Sena finished second securing 22 seats, followed by the Congress with 10, and the other independent candidates got two seats.

Surprisingly, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) did not even manage to open its account in the civic polls; last time, it had secured the second position with 26 seats from here.

The Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation went to polls on August 20 and recorded around 47 per cent turnout.

The voting was held for 94 seats, out of 95, as the Congress candidate has already won the seat unopposed.

