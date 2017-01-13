BJP tells workers: Be prepared to fight the elections even without an alliance:

Patry sources said BJP wants a pre-poll alliance with the Sena only in Mumbai and Thane, and will go solo in other cities and Zilla Parishads



Devendra Fadnavis told BJP workers at a summit that the alliance (if happens) will be for transparent work in the BMC and for people. File pic

The BJP has told its workers at a summit in Thane, to be ready to fight the civic and Zilla Parishad (ZP) polls which are touted as mini Assembly elections, even without an alliance with the Shiv Sena.

The state executive of the BJP met yesterday to deliberate its agenda ahead of the polls that will test the might of the Devendra Fadnavis government. If they win with a majority, these elections will help reaffirm the party’s popularity that put it in the saddle in 2014.

Several senior leaders who spoke at the indoor summit were unanimous in saying that the party had emerged powerful despite demonetisation and proved the opposition wrong by winning a majority of seats in the recent polls.

The opinion assumes significance against the backdrop of the BJP’s game-plan for weighing the option of having a pact with the Sena, particularly where the party stands on weaker ground. Sources said the BJP wants a pre-poll alliance with the Sena only in Mumbai and Thane municipal elections, and is ready to go solo in other cities and ZPs.

Fight like soldiers: CM

CM Fadnavis told workers that they should fight like soldiers. “The workers should not worry much about the alliance. The office bearers will take care of it. Your primary job should be to fight like a soldier and hence you shouldn’t think much about who is our enemy,” said the CM.

“Fight for your God, your country and religion is the message of Shivaji Maharaj who left no stone unturned to make the people’s state. PM Modi too wants a people’s state and you must support his cause,” he said.

Alliance for agenda

Fadnavis said the alliance with the Sena will be based on an agenda. It’s not all about sharing seats. The alliance (if happens) will be for transparent work in the BMC and for people.

The CM’s message is seen as clear indication that the BJP would want a common minimum programme with the Sena before entering into a pact.

Sharing Mayor’s office?

Sources in the BJP said that the party would make things difficult for the Sena so that the blame for rejecting an alliance goes to the Uddhav Thackeray-led party.

“Other than asking for more than 110 seats of the 227 seats, the BJP will ask for sharing the Mayor’s office. We will also demand important positions like the standing committee chairman’s office for a specific period,” a senior leader said.

He said if the Sena doesn’t agree, the alliance will not happen, and the BJP would go to town with a bang.

No talks yet: Sena

Sena leader Anil Parab said that his party hasn’t received any proposal from the BJP yet.