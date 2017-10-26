The BJP yesterday announced it will mark the first anniversary of demonetisation on November 8 as 'anti-blackmoney day', setting up a political tug of war with opposition parties which have planned to observe it as a 'black day'.



Leading the charge, senior party leader and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley slammed the Congress over its stand against demonetisation, alleging it did not take a single significant step against black money when in power, and listed out a number of measures taken by the Modi government against the menace.

The finance minister also rejected the criticism that note ban decision did not expose black money, saying it came from those who did not understand its objects. Jaitley said that demonetisation has served all three objectives - to squeeze cash economy, promote digital transactions in business and widen the tax base.

He pointed out that sale of gold through digital transactions doubled this time on 'dhanteras' festival. "The Congress had adequate opportunity to be in power. I can't recollect a single significant step they ever took against black money. They had reconciled to India living with a shadow economy.

"It is understandable that it will never be on the political agenda of their leadership. I can understand their discomfort. If there is an ideological polarisation over a debate on November 8 over the issue of pro-excess cash economy and anti-black money, then the BJP will definitely take it forward," Jaitley said.

The BJP's move comes after around 18 opposition parties announced that they would observe November 8 as 'black day' against demonetisation which they termed as the government's "most ill-conceived decision".

18

Number of opposition parties which will observe the black day