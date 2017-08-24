BJP tries to take credit for triple talaq in Bawana bypoll



Narendra Modi

The BJP tried to take credit for the apex court verdict on triple talaq in the Bawana assembly bypoll on Wednesday, putting up posters boasting of Narendra Modi government's success on the issue that "restored respect of women".

The posters, which covered a significant part of Shahbad Dairy area of the constituency on Delhi's outskirts, read: "Modi Sarkar ki pahal rang lai. 3 talaq khatm. Mahilao ko mila samman. (Modi government's initiative brought results...triple talaq abolished. Women got respect)."

The poster painted in saffron and green colour carries the pictures of Prime Minister Modi and also a picture of Ajrana Anjum - the lady who took credit of the poster.

The bypoll in Bawana was necessitated after AAP MLA Ved Prakash quit the party and the seat to join the BJP in March ahead of the municipal corporation election.

The seat witnessed a triangular contest between Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), BJP and the Congress.