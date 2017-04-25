BJP trying to lure away AAP legislators: Alka Lamba

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator Alka Lamba on Monday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is trying to lure away her party's MLAs. According to her, she got a call from a "BJP person" and was offered to join his party.

"A BJP person called me this evening and offered me to join BJP and tried to lure me that he would help me get a good post in the party," Lamba told IANS. "I flatly denied," Lamba said.

"The caller gave me the example of former AAP leader Shazia Ilmi and said she (Ilmi) is earning Rs 5 lakh per month after getting a government post. You should also think," Lamba tweeted.

The AAP MLA said she had apprised the party of the matter. "I have given the call recording and the name of the caller to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. The party will take further action in this connection," Lamba said.