BJP wants Marathi to be mandatory in private, international schools

The BJP yesterday demanded the Governor's intervention to ensure that the Marathi language is taught in private and international schools in Maharashtra. BJP spokesperson Shaina N C said Marathi is compulsory in most schools upto standard VIII, but some schools use the language option for other subjects.



Shaina N C

“From VIII standard onwards, Marathi is made an optional subject and French or German are offered as choices. Can any regional language be compared to a foreign language?” she said, speaking to reporters here. She said Marathi has a rich tradition and yet it is ignored by some private and international schools.

“We have already sent letters to the Governor and Education Minister and demanded that a Government Resolution be issued in this respect. It should be made mandatory to offer Marathi and Hindi as two options and not any foreign language,” she said.

