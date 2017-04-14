BJP wins 5 of 10 seats in bypolls



BJP President Amit Shah greets BJP-Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) joint candidate Manjinder Singh Sirsa after his victory in the Rajouri Garden bypoll. Pic/PTI

New Delhi: In bypolls held for 10 assembly seats in eight states, the BJP has won five. It had held three of these seats and gained two from other parties, including Delhi’s Rajouri Garden, where Aam Aadmi Party lost its deposit.

In Karnataka, the Congress won both Nanjangud and Gundlupet seats it held. In Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar, where fresh elections were ordered in 38 polling booths after violence on Sunday, just 2 per cent turned up to vote. However, the overall percentage in the entire constituency now stood at 7.13 per cent, officials said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the “impressive performance” of the BJP. The BJP won Dholpur assembly by-election in Rajasthan, with its candidate Shobha Rani Kushwah defeating her nearest rival of Congress Banwari Lal Sharma. The BJP retained its stronghold of Bhoranj in Himachal Pradesh for the seventh consecutive term in the bypoll, an election official said.

Of the other parties, the JMM retained Littipara (ST) in Jharkhand by defeating BJP. Trinamool Congress’ candidate Chandrima Bhattacharya won in West Bengal's Kanthi Dakshin seat.

Congress' Hemant Katare has beaten the BJP's Arvind Bhadoria in Ater in Madhya Pradesh.

08 No of states where bypolls were held