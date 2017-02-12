BJP woos Bohris, Congress ropes in Bollywood, Shiv Sena eyes Gujjus

Political parties are trying everything in the book to garner votes, even if it means stepping outside their community



BJP leader Shaina NC meets with the Bohri community leaders

With less than 10 days left for the civic polls, political parties are leaving no stone unturned to woo voters. While the BJP is trying to woo minority community leaders to support candidates, the Congress, not to be left behind, has roped in actress Nagma Morarji.

Eyeing the vote bank of other communities, the Sena has been reaching out to Gujarati leaders. Uddhav Thackeray invited Patidar agitation leader Hardik to Matoshree as the community has nearly two lakh voters here in Mumbai.

Now, in an attempt to score brownie points over the Sena, BJP leader Shaina NC along with eight candidates from south Mumbai (Akash Raj Purohit, Atul Shah, Harshada Narvekar, Yojna Thokle, Rohidas Lokhande, Sarla Ramesh Gavande, Ramesh Naik and Kantilal Sangoi) met Bohra community leader Qaid Zoher Bahisaheb.



Actress Nagma campaigns for the Congress at Cheeta Camp. Pic/Suresh Karkera

Admitting that the Bohra community leaders keep their distance from politics and political parties, Shaina NC said, "The whole idea to get SoBo's BJP candidates interact with the Bohri community leader was to understand their problems and what they expect the politician to do."

With a split in the saffron alliance vote bank, the Congress is sensing an opportunity to make a comeback and revive the party. In a desperate attempt to woo voters, Congress has even roped in like-minded Bollywood stars for road shows and rallies. Nagma Morarji has been slated to campaign for the Congress in Mumbai on Saturday and Sunday. While Nagma's road show at Cheeta camp was organised on Saturday, the public rally will take place in Vile Parle today.

Speaking to mid-day, Nagma confirmed her participation. "The Sena and BJP are accusing each other of severe corruption. Voters should show the door to both parties for making their lives miserable," she said.