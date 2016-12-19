BJP woos north Indians in Maharashtra with new train



With North Indians forming a sizeable portion of Maharashtra’s population, it’s no surprise that BJP-Sena is going all out to woo them. An MP from Uttar Pradesh (UP) was called in for a function in which Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu flagged off a Bandra Terminus-Gorakhpur Express train.

Speaking at the event, MP Jagdambika Pal, from Domariyaganj constituency in UP, asked North Indians to vote for the saffron party in the upcoming BMC and UP Assembly polls. “Many people from UP stay in Mumbai and they will be benefited in different ways. We are doing everything possible for them and so they should fully support the BJP and its allies.” Prabhu also assured that the Humsafar train, which was started on the Gorakhpur-Delhi route, will also be introduced on the Mumbai-Gorakhpur route.

Some railway officials claimed the BJP-Sena was doing its best to grab the attention of North Indians. Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Ramdas Athawale added some sarcastic humour: “Mumbai supports the livelihood of many and we are definitely not against them (North Indians). But, while a train’s general coach has 70-80 seats, over 300 people travel from northern states like UP.”

Prabhu assured that Kalyan station would be converted into a terminus to connect several routes, and Thane station would undergo major redevelopment. “Ram Mandir station will be made operational in 4-5 days. Also, fast trains will halt at the Diva rail junction,” he said, adding that they were also considering introducing the ‘Tejas’ train to reduce the Mumbai-Goa journey time by three hours.