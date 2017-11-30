BJP's 'one booth-25 youth' plan 70 per cent complete, says state chief

The Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Raosaheb Danve on Thursday informed that the party has completed 70 percent of its 'One Booth-25 Youth' programme

The Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Raosaheb Danve on Thursday informed that the party has completed 70 percent of its 'One Booth-25 Youth' programme. Danve, speaking at a press conference at Nagpur, said that this programme was being carried out to strengthen the party's organisation at the booth level for the next Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections.



"There are 91,000 booths across Maharashtra and we have completed 70 percent of the booth formation under the 'one booth-25 youth' campaign spread across 288 constituencies of the state legislature," Danve said. He added that party workers had been given directions to complete the remaining 30 percent of the booth formation in the next two months. He said that a training programme for party workers will begin from December 1 and it will be connected to a war-room office at Mumbai.

Replying to a query, Danve said that the expansion of the Devendra Fadnavis cabinet would take place after the winter session of the Assembly and former chief minister Narayan Rane would be a part of it. He also said that the loan waiver distribution would be completed by the end of December.