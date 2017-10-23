Final arguments by the prosecution in a 1998 case of black buck poaching against actor Salman Khan and others were completed in a trial court on Monday.

The defence will now submit its final arguments from October 28.



Salman Khan

Chief Judicial Magistrate Dev Kumar Khatri began hearing the final arguments on September 13 in the case involving Salman Khan and co-accused Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu and Neelam.

The prosecution counsel, Bhawani Singh, who completed his arguments in 17 days, claimed their case was "was very strong" with "incriminating evidence against Khan and other actors".

During the arguments, he cited the statements of the witnesses, the post mortem report and other evidence.

"We have completed our arguments and now the defence will begin its arguments from the next hearing on October 28," he told reporters.

Salman Khan was acquitted in two of the poaching cases by the high court and in a case under Arms Act by the lower court.

The state government's appeals challenging his acquittal are pending in the Supreme Court and the sessions court respectively.