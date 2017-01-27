

Salman Khan

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan told a court in Jodhpur today that he has been falsely accused of killing a blackbuck while shooting for 'Hum Saath Saath Hain' back in 1998.

"I am innocent," he reportedly told a Jodhpur court. Salman's co-stars from the film, Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Sonali Bendre and Neelam were also present in the court, as they are co-accused in the case.

Just a few days back, the Jodhpur court had given a clean chit to Salman in the Arms Act case. This was one of the four cases against the actor. While the Rajasthan High Court had acquitted him in two cases of poaching of chinkara, trial in the third case of alleged poaching of two blackbucks is on.

The court had earlier asked the stars of 'Hum Saath Saath Hain' to appear on January 25, but the actors had asked for more time citing extra security since Republic Day was approaching.

Last year, Salman also got massive relief in the 2002 hit-and-run case as the five-year jail-term handed to him was suspended by the Bombay High Court.