Blackbuck poaching case: Salman pleads innocence



Salman Khan comes out of CJM court after the hearing in Jodhpur yesterday



Jodhpur: Salman Khan yesterday pleaded innocence in the 18-year-old blackbuck poaching case, claiming before a court here that he has been "framed". The 51-year-old pleaded not guilty when Chief Judicial Magistrate Da­l­pat Singh Rajpurohit reco­r­ded his statement, for which he was asked 65 questions.

Salman told the court he never went for poaching due to security reasons during the shooting of his film. The actor said he would provide evidence to back his innocence on the next date of hearing. The court listed February 15 as the next date.



Saif Ali Khan arrives at CJM court. Pics/PTI

Salman appeared in the court along with Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Neelam and Tabu, the other accused co-stars in the case.

"Salman Khan has not committed any crime. After the film shooting, he used to remain in the hotel. He has been framed in the case and we will produce the evidence in favour of his innocence on the next date," his counsel HM Sarswat said.

He was in the court for close to one hour and left immediately after his statement was recorded.