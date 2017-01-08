Blackfish star, the infamous 'killer' orca, is dead



Killer whale 'Tilikum' performs during a show in Orlando. Pic/AP



Orlando: Tilikum, the orca that killed a trainer at SeaWorld Orlando in 2010, has died, his owners have announced.

SeaWorld said it was "deeply saddened" by the killer whale's death, saying Tilikum had suffered serious health issues but did not give a cause of death. He was estimated to be 36 years old and was born in waters off Iceland.

Tilikum was featured in the documentary Blackfish, which criticised parks that keep killer whales in captivity.

Trainer Dawn Brancheau died after Tilikum dragged her underwater by her hair and repeatedly struck her, as she performed with the whale in front of an audience.

The investigation into her death ruled that Brancheau died from drowning and traumatic injuries. Tilikum had also been linked to two other deaths, which were detailed in the Blackfish documentary.