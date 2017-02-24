Blast in Lahore kills 10

In the 10th blast in Pak in the last 10 days, bomb explodes in market, kills 10



Pakistani security officials examine Lahore's Z Block market, the site of the attack in. Pic/AFP

Lahore: At least 10 persons were killed and 30 others injured yesterday when a powerful bomb blast apparently targeted two eateries here, including one serving Indian cuisine, in the second bombing in the city this month as Pakistan witnesses a surge in terror attacks.

Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique said that 10 people were killed and 30 other injured in the blast at the Z Block market of the Defence Housing Society (DHA). He said the condition of four injured is stated to be very critical and doctors are trying their best to save their lives." Bombay Chowpati and Alfarno Cafe restaurants were apparently the target of terrorists. The device was planted in an under-construction building near Bombay Chowpati," said a senior police officer.

Deputy Inspector General Lahore Police Dr Haider Ashraf said, "Apparently an explosive material was planted in an under construction building in Z block market. We are also investigating the other aspects, like that of gas leakage."

Punjab police spokesman Niyab Haider, however, confirmed that it was a "planted device" that caused the explosion.

"It appears to be a planted device. However we are investigating from all aspects," he said. Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah said the blast seemed to be aimed at sabotaging Pakistan Super League (PSL) final in Lahore.