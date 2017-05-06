Blast in Philippine capital Manila kills two: police



Philippines police officers look on just after an explosion in Quiapo in Manila on May 6, 2017. Two explosions in the Philippine capital on the night of May 6 killed at least two people and injured four others, police and witnesses said. The blasts occurred in the same area in Quiapo, where there are big slums, within two and a half hours of each other, according to police and an AFP photographer who witnessed the second explosion. Pic/AFP

An explosion in the Philippine capital today killed two people, police said, the second blast in the area in a week.

The blast occurred in Quiapo, one of the older parts of Manila where there are big slums, claiming two lives and injuring four, the capital's police chief, Oscar Albayalde told DZMM radio.

Another blast in Quiapo on April 29, which occurred as Southeast Asian leaders were meeting for a summit, injured 14 people.

Police said that a pipe bomb caused that blast, and insisted it was not a terrorism incident related to the gathering of political leaders. Police did not immediately give any explanation for the explosion.