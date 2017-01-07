Blind man shows abuse he faces through cam on dog



Amit Patel attached the camera to his guide dog Kika

London: A 37-year-old Indian-origin blind man in the UK has fitted his guide dog with a camera in a bid to highlight the discrimination and abuse he faces daily while travelling around London.

Amit Patel lost his eyesight five years ago to an eye disease known as keratoconus. He gets around London with the help of his guide dog, Kika, to whom Patel recently attached a GoPro camera to film the discrimination he faces every day from fellow Londoners. The footage captured by his canine guide has not always shown a city willing to help him.

“The video came out of necessity. Kika was getting hit by peoples’ bags and she was getting a lot of abuse. A woman stopped me one day and had a go at me for holding everyone up and said I should apologise, which was a real shock,” he said.