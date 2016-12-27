Bloody X'mas! Teen girl finds mom, stepdad stabbed to death in Mumbai

It was a traumatic Sunday for a 17-year-old when she got home in the afternoon to find her mother and stepfather stabbed and lying covered in blood. While her mother had died on the spot, her stepfather succumbed to his injuries later.

The discovery

The girl, who had gone to stay with her aunt on Saturday night, returned home on Sunday. When no one answered the door, she went to the window and peeked inside and found her mother Nasimbano Sheikh (40), a resident of Bhai Nagar, Chembur, and her husband Mohammad Abdul Majid Sheikh (50) lying in a pool of blood. She alerted the neighbours who broke the lock and went inside. They saw that Nasimbano was already dead, but Mohammad was still alive. He was taken to Sion Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries. Cops were also alerted about the incident.

Copspeak

An officer at Chembur police station said Nasimbano was a divorcee and had got married to Mohammad, a driver, six months back. Mohammad, on the other hand, had left his family and kids two years back. The police said they have found out Mohammad and Nasimbano use to fight a lot. “Mohammad doubted Na­s­i­mbano’s fidelity. We suspect that the two stabbed each other during another one of their fights,” said an officer, adding that the police recovered a knife from the spot.