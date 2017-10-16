You don't have to wonder where the ice in your ganna juice has come from. After the BMC found this April that 70 per cent of ice samples sourced from across the city were contaminated, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has decided to change the colour of non-edible ice manufactured across the state to blue. Maharashtra will be the first state to do so. The idea, borrowed from the FDA in the US, involves using colour to differentiate edible and inedible ice.

We have sent the proposal to the government, and they seem positive about it. Once we get the nod, it will be implemented across the state," said Pallavi Darade, FDA commissioner.

Currently, roadside stall owners buy inedible ice from ice factories at a lower price and use it in drinks. But, henceforth, consumers will be able to immediately tell what kind of ice has been added to their drinks. Industrial ice is used in cemeteries to preserve bodies, medicines, etc and at cement factories and others. Edible ice will remain colourless. Dr Padmaja Keskar, civic executive health officer, has requested FDA to take action against road side stalls that sell contaminated ice. "Ice used for consumption is made from potable water. While for industrial purposes, the source of the water could be anything," said Darade.

This year, more than 1,000 cases of gastroenteritis have been reported in Mumbai, related to water contamination. As per doctors, this initiative will provide relief to customers for easy identification.

"During the summer, people drink juices from roadside vendors who mostly use contaminated ice. Those using contaminated ice will now be easily indentifiable," said Dr Shobhna Bhatia, gastroenterologist from KEM hospital.