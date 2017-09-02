Blue whale challenge: Minister asks teachers to monitor kids' behaviour



Representational picture

With the rising concerns related to the Blue Whale game, which has been responsible for a number of suicides among youngsters, Maneka Sanjay Gandhi, minister for women and child development, issued a letter to schools asking teachers to be more vigilant. She also mentioned that teachers should be aware of students' behaviour, so that further damages can be prevented.

In the letter, which was issued on August 31, she said, "I am extremely concerned about the fact that students are committing suicide because of the Blue Whale challenges. It is sad to see how youngsters are becoming victims of such a self-destructive game."

She further mentioned, "I urge all teachers to monitor the activities of students and dissuade them from falling prey to such online games. If you notice any changes in the behaviour of a child, call up 1098 and report the incident. We will provide necessary assistance."

Anuradha Sahasrabudhe, director of Dnyana Devi Childline, Pune, said, "We haven't received any official communication from the ministry, but such letters have been sent to us by school authorities. A major reason behind children falling prey to such games is that they are addicted to the Internet. We are designing a number of workshops related to the problem for parents."

When contacted, Anjali Bowen, principal of Ryan International School, Kandivali, said, "Cyber security should be made an integral part of school curriculum. Children should be taught about the responsible use of Internet. Awareness must also be created among teachers."