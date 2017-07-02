BMC: Process wet waste, or face the music



With the city's dumping grounds reaching their saturation limit, the BMC is taking steps to ensure that wet waste processing is implemented at the earliest. Municipal chief Ajoy Mehta has ordered civic officials to ensure that societies and commercial complexes generating over 100 kg garbage find their own wet garbage solution. If they fail to, no wet waste will be picked up by BMC workers.

The bulk waste generators - big commercial and residential complexes, restaurants, five-star hotels, government institutes and movie theatres - will get the royal ignore from the civic body from October 2, 2017.

Mehta also asked additional municipal commissioners to come up with a solution to manage the dry waste, at a review meeting held yesterday with department heads.

A senior civic official said, "The civic chief has asked us to give all the necessary guidance and technical assistance to these complexes before stopping their services. We have issued notices to them, but we haven't received any response as yet. We will issue fresh notices; if it is not followed, as per civic chief's order, we will stop providing them any pick-up services for wet waste."

The solid waste management Rules (2016) mandate all hotels and restaurants to ensure segregation of waste and its collection in separate streams. As per rules, the bio-degradable waste is to be processed, treated and disposed of through composting or bio-methanation within the premises as far as possible, and only the residual waste is to be given to the BMC. This was supposed to be followed within a year from the date of notification.