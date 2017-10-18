In a move that is expected to improve the condition of roads that fall under various slum rehabilitation schemes, the BMC is planning to join hands with the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) to introduce a policy that would restrict the perks of developers unless they maintain the roads. The idea is to ensure that developers shed their lethargic attitude towards upkeep of roads. According to sources from SRA chief Deepak Kapoor's office, the authorities are mulling over cancelling transfer development rights (TDR) of developers who fail to maintain roads under their jurisdiction.



MLA Shelar had complained about the poor state of the road near Daulat Nagar. Representation Pic

Recently, MLA Ashish Shelar had complained about the poor state of the road that connects SV Road to Link Road, near Daulat Nagar in Santacruz West. Following complaints, the SRA had issued direct orders that the road be repaired and maintained by the civic body. A letter from Kapoor to BMC chief Ajoy Mehta had stated that the cost of the project would be recovered in future in lieu of TDR from the developer.

The plan was discussed during a meeting between Mehta, Kapoor and Shelar, on Monday. An SRA official said, "Under the SRA scheme, developers enjoy TDR benefits, which means that they earn profits by developing slums in the city. If the new plan to bar them from TDR is implemented, it will increase accountability among devel­opers." Speaking to mid-day, Shelar said, "The authorities will come up with a policy decision soon on this issue."