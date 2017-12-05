BMC accepts Yuva Sena's proposal to have CCTV cameras in all schools

Civic body accepts Yuva Sena proposal to bring all schools under CCTV surveillance; decision to be implemented after conducting study

While private schools in the city are devising their own ways of ensuring children's safety inside their premises, civic schools are not far behind in stepping up their security measures. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) yesterday accepted a proposal — mooted by the Shiv Sena's youth wing Yuva Sena — to bring all civic schools under CCTV surveillance.

A total of 701 civic schools in the city, that cater to around 3,50,000 students, will be covered under CCTV surveillance. But not before the BMC conducts a study to devise a proper plan, understand the expenditure and gauge the amount CCTVs required for implementing the proposal.



Other than safety, the surveillance is also expected to help keep a tab on whether the schools are implementing the various government schemes for children. Representational Image

Survey to begin

Shubhada Gudekar, president, BMC's education committee said, "We are now in the process of conducting a study of all civic schools. We need to know how many cameras each school would require, in which places this installation is necessary, among other things. After the study, we will know the details of the expenditure for this project, following which the final decision will be taken." Sainath Durge, Yuva Sena core committee member and BMC education committee member said, "It is high time now for us to look at the security of all the children studying in civic schools. This will also keep a check on the day-to-day activities of the civic schools. With the constant checks, we are sure this system will enhance the standards of education in civic schools, while ensuring safety of children."

Other than safety, the surveillance is also expected to help keep a tab on whether the schools are implementing the various government schemes for children. "There are so many schemes and facilities for children studying in civic schools such as the mid-day meals, provision of textbooks and other stationery material, monetary benefit for girl students, etc. BMC's education board will be able to monitor all of this with the CCTV system. While accepting the proposal, BMC suggested initially starting it as a pilot project in girls' schools and then spread it across all schools," said Rahul Kanal, another education committee member.

701 Total number of civic schools in Mumbai

3.5 Lakh Estimated number of students in the schools

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, current affairs from Mumbai, local news, crime news and breaking headlines here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go