BMC allows roof-top restaurants in Mumbai

After a long wait of five years, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued a circular on allowing rooftop restaurants in the city. Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray's ambitious plan, though opposed by former ally BJP, has materialised as civic chief Ajoy Mehta has allowed these restaurants on terraces of commercial malls and residential hotels with existing eating houses. However, without displeasing the BJP government, the civic administration has also set a rider that the commercial malls or residential hotels which want to start rooftop restaurants, should not be anywhere within 10 metres of residential structures.

The circular strictly states that the terraces where the rooftop restaurants will be started, should be open air without a canopy or construction. Thinkstock/ Representation Pic

"The circular has been approved by civic chief Ajoy Mehta and will be brought into immediate effect, which will mean people who want to come up with proposals can do so from Thursday onwards," said a senior civic official.

The BJP had demanded a restriction of 30 metres from residential structures, which, according to officials was not possible. The BMC has allowed construction of 1.5 metres defence walls using grilles around the terraces. But an umbrella shed, monsoon shed or tarpaulin cover will not be permitted. The circular strictly states that terraces should be open air without a canopy or construction. Interestingly, the draft rules don't mention serving of alcohol, and only allow serving of food along with restriction on cooking it on the terraces.

The circular has further stated that the restaurants should avoid complaints from the neighbourhood or else the BMC will revoke or suspend the license of the restaurants. A senior civic official said, "The restaurant owners can apply for the rooftop restaurants in the same way as they currently do for licence to start an eatery in the city. But no refuge area will be allowed to be used as a terrace, and the BMC holds the right to revoke the permission any time if norms are flouted."