BMC Budget: Activists condemn the huge cut in health budget

BMC has allotted Rs 15.11 crore to deploy security for doctors at civic-run hospitals, after a spate of attacks on them prompted huge protests. Representation pic

Last year, the BMC allocated Rs 3,693 crore for the health budget, a number that has dropped to Rs 3,311 crore this year. However, despite the Rs 382 crore cut, BMC has added several new schemes to provide security to doctors in its hospitals and curb the mushrooming of illegal diagnostic centres. However, health activists have condemned the cut.

Among the health schemes introduced by BMC is the Rs 16.15 crore 'Aapli Chikitsa,' to curb the mushrooming illegal laboratories in the city. Under this scheme, free diagnostic services will be provided in dispensaries. It will provide basic and advanced pathological tests at civic-run diagnostic centres, maternity homes, specialized hospitals and peripheral hospitals. The reports from these centres will be available online.

Control the privates, too

However, Maharashtra Association of Practising Pathologists and Microbiologists said that it wont help much in controlling illegal laboratories, as BMC isn't paying heed to control such activities in private hospitals.

"It is actually a good move, but just controlling laboratories in BMC-run hospitals won't help in curbing illegal activities. We have to see how promptly these centres work, as the hospitals are already suffering from lack of manpower.

The government needs to take similar steps for laboratories inside private hospitals, that are running illegally," said Dr Sandeep Yadav, president of the association.

Security first

Another takeaway from the budget will make city doctors smile. BMC has allotted Rs 15.11 crore to improve the security of hospitals. As many as 400 security persons from the Maharashtra Security Force Corporation will be hired to ensure protection for doctors on duty. Additional hostel facilities for students from Balasaheb Thackeray medical college, KEM, Sion and Nair have also been proposed.

The budget has made allocations to reduce the usage of firewood, too. BMC has allocated a budget of Rs 4.20 crore for starting Piped Natural Gas-based cemeteries in phase wise manner. Out of 11 cemeteries, seven are in the final stages of completion.

Cutting where it hurts

But the budget has left health activists unimpressed. They have condemned the cut and said that it would affect the long-term development of health facilities in Mumbai. "Health is considered as the main pillar of any developing city. All peripheral hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of staff and medicines. Rather than providing more money to them, the corporation has cut down on its allocations. Most health departments are running on a contractual basis, where people run away within two to six months of work. Whenever we question the authority, they say that they don't have money. So, decreasing the allocation will only worsen the situation in the long-run," said Dr Ravikant Singh, a health activist.