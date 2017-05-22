BMC corporators: Why just MPs and MLAs, we want toll exemption too

BMC corporators demand that they be spared from paying tolls across Maharashtra and have passed a motion to that end; state nod awaited



Corporators are currently exempt from paying toll at the BWSL only

As corporators of the country's richest civic body, they seem to have a never-ending list of demands — for themselves. This time round, Shiv Sena corporator Tukaram Patil from Ghatkopar has moved a notice of motion that since they make frequent "official visits" and "tour for study purposes" outside Mumbai, they should be exempt from all toll plazas across the state.

Current status

According to officials from the municipal secretary department, a few days ago, the notice of motion in this regard was passed in the civic house and it will now be sent to the state government for approval.

Currently, the corporators are allowed to use the Bandra-Worli Sealink without paying tolls, but they have to pay tolls otherwise. They can also commute for free on all BEST services.

Corporator's grouse

In his notice of motion, Patil, a first-time corporator has stated, "Many times, corporators travel outside the city for official purposes. Except the Bandra-Worli Sealink, corporators have to pay toll at other toll plazas. However, all the MLAs and MPs are exempt from paying the toll. Likewise, corporators from the BMC should also be exempted from paying the toll." Additionally, corporators are miffed that the BMC administration has decided to cut down their development fund.

A senior civic official from municipal secretary department said, "The notice of motion has been cleared in the civic body's last meet. Since this is a policy matter and toll plazas come under the state's jurisdiction, the decision will be taken at the state government level."

Salary hike sought

A few days ago, Samajwadi Party corporator Rais Shaikh, in a letter to the civic chief Ajoy Mehta, demanded a five-fold salary hike from Rs 10,000 to Rs 50,000. Shaikh reasoned that many people quit their full-time job to do public service, but that they are not paid well.