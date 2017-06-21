BMC demolishes part of Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi's bungalow

Arshad Warsi

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has demolished a part of actor Arshad Warsi's bungalow which was allegedly constructed illegally, a senior civic official said today on Wednesday.

The actor allegedly carried out an illegal additional construction in the name of renovation in his bungalow after buying it in resale from an Air India employee few years back, he said.

The members of Shantiniketan (Air India) Co-operative Housing Society had filed a complaint against him, he said. The demolition team of the civic body served the notice to the actor on Saturday and demolished the illegally constructed area on Monday, the official said.

"We have done a part demolition of the illegally constructed portion as the actor was not present in the bungalow. The remaining illegal construction will be demolished soon," he said.

Warsi did not respond to a query sent by PTI on the issue.