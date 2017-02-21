BMC election: 'Special' help for Jogeshwari's specially abled



At least that's what the candidates of a political party claim, for offering auto rickshaws for specially-abled people in Jogeshwari's Behrambaug area.

“There's no agenda behind this move -- we have not so­ught money for this,” said Jyoti Gautam, BSP candidate from Ward 63 of Jogeshwari.

A differently-abled resident, Aullange Gupta (53), who used Jyoti's “special” rickshaw service, said, “I don't know who's behind this move. I just hopped on to one to reach the booth. Not many rickshaws offer to help me, so, it was a pleasant change.”

At Jogeshwari, Ward 63, comprising Meherbaug, Qu­e­reshi Compound and Raheja Classic, 7 per cent voters exercised their franchise till noon. Gulab Singh, PRO, Ward 63, said, “The early morning turnout was normal.”