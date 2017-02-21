BMC Election: Angry senior citizens swear never to vote again

Senior citizens, angry at the apathy meted out to them at polling booths, swear not to exercise their franchise ever again

Manjula Shah (94) cast her vote today in Bandra. Pic/ Datta Kumbhar

In its continuing apathy, the city didn't spare even senior citizens. Many complained they had to run around different booths to find their names before they could cast their vote.

Two senior citizens, Shobhana Kothari (87) and Sadhana Chandrayani (83), were left disappointed when they were not allowed to vote. In a similar case, a senior citizen from Jogeshwari walked out, yelling, “I will not vote ever again,” after he couldn't vote.



A modified plastic chair was made to help the physically challenged like Amit Patel. Pic /Pradeep Dhivar

At Juhu's Jamnabai Narsee School, an 80-year-old had arrived to vote but instead had a showdown with volunteers. He said, “I'm a senior citizen and this kind of treatment cannot be tolerated. I have been going from one centre to another, and in the end, they couldn't figure out the error and I couldn't cast my vote. I take an oath that I will never exercise my franchise again because of the mismanagement by people running the system.”



Seniors cast their vote at Shivaji Park