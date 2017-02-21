BMC election: Banners help voters with last-minute revision

Confused voters got a little help from the State Election Commission, who, for the very first time, put up banners carrying the names and details of all candidates from the area right outside the polling booths

These banners had details of candidates’ backgrounds, assets and criminal records, if any. However, many who were waiting outside the polling booths found it difficult to read the useful information because of the tiny font size.

While at certain centres, voters stopped in front of the banners to learn more about their candidates, at other places voters ignored the information as it had been placed at inconvenient locations.

Deepak Parab, who works in the police department, who had come to vote in Worli, said, “It is good idea. We get to know about the candidates’ education and crime records and are able to make an informed decision.”

Rohini Kulkarni, resident of Borivli, after reading about EC’s new initiative was hoping to see the list at her polling station.

“There was nothing put up at the polling booth in LIC Colony. When I enquired at the booth, I was shown where the poster had been put up. It should have been displayed prominently,” Kulkarni said this morning.