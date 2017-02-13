BMC Election: Bickering bros Shiv Sena and BJP take online war up a notch



The image being circulated by Sena cadre on WhatsApp

Ahead of BMC elections, the online war between friends-turned-foes Shiv Sena and BJP has now escalated to another level - Sena targeting BJP’s governance in Nagpur Municipal Corporation on social media.

Also read - BMC Election: Now, Shiv Sena complains against ally BJP

According to a source, unofficially Sena recently released a book, leveling allegations of corruption, failed governance and lack of basic infrastructure in Nagpur Municipal Corporation, which is run by the BJP. While Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has openly criticised Nagpur Municipal Corporation and its working, party cadre has slowly started spreading the same on social media apps, namely WhatsApp.

Sena supporters are also circulating photos of Pune criminal Baba Bodke with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis with the message “Naamcheen goondana Varsha bungalow var bolawoon pakshat pravesh deto. Paardarshi fekto. (He gives party membership to famous criminals at his official residence. Lies of being transparent).

According to Sena leaders, the message is a reply to BJP’s attack on Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) administration. The BJP has targeted Sena-led BMC over scams and corruption, and promised to bring transparency in the functioning if it comes to power.

Recently, Fadnavis, in a public rally at Girgaum, had attacked the Sena by speaking about the multi-crore road repair scam that dogged the BMC.