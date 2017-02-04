BMC election: BJP dangles job carrot to quell rebel alliance

If you cannot give them official candidature, offer them political appointments on government-controlled boards and corporations. This is the strategy that the BJP has adopted to quell rebellion by ticket aspirants in the BMC polls."

Like other parties, the BJP too is infested with feud. The primary reason for the friction is distribution of party tickets. Multiple people working in the BJP have filed nominations in the city's several wards, and the party fears that votes will split if unofficial candidates remain in the fray. In some places, BJP loyalists are angry because defectors have been given tickets while in others, the party has selected one among several loyalists.

Some rebels have complained to the party and asked for rethinking. But the party doesn't want to change official candidates, and is instead offering rebels lucrative political appointments on government-controlled boards and corporations. These appointments carry perks; in some cases the appointees get minister of state status, offices and allowances.

The BJP has put education minister Vinod Tawde in charge of interacting with rebels who are willing to withdraw. The exact number of rebels will be known by today, when the data is available. Nominations closed on Friday and the names could be withdrawn on February 7.