BMC Election: Bollywood celebs urge citizens to #VoteToSaveAarey

Bollywood celebrities take to Twitter to ask Mumbaikars to vote for a candidate and party who will fight to protect the precious green space
Farhan Akhtar
In this election, even Aarey Milk Colony has found its star campaigners — Bollywood celebrities are the latest to join the bandwagon and appeal to the public to vote for the candidate and party that will protect the forest.
Stars such as Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Deshmukh, Sonali Kulkarni, Dia Mirza, Jaaved Jaaferi tweeted with the tags #saveaarey and #savemumbai. Aarey is threatened by the proposed Metro III project, for which the government has proposed to build a car shed after cutting down hundreds of trees. Calling this a "crime", actor-director Farhan tweeted: "Urban development should include creating more green spaces, not getting rid of existing ones."
Green activists have also appealed to citizens to vote to save the forest, irrespective of the ward they live in, as Aarey is a precious green lung that generates clean air for all of Mumbai and is also an important recreational space where Mumbaikars can experience rich biodiversity. These messages have been circulating on Facebook and WhatsApp, and the topic #VoteToSaveAarey was trending on Twitter yesterday. In the messages, activists are taking potshots at the BJP government.
"All major political parties from Mumbai understand the importance of saving the Aarey forest except for BJP. It is the only party that has not committed to save Aarey," said a member from the #VoteToSaveAarey campaign. MNS chief Raj Thackeray, Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray have supported the cause from the beginning, and now the NCP and Congress too have expressed support.
Riteish Deshmukh @Ritieshd: No trees = No Oxygen = No Life. Basic lesson I learnt in school. Why do we forget this when we grow up
Jaaved Jaaferi @jaavedjaaferi: AAREY can soon become JAA REY.. Mumbaikars need to come together to save our lungs for the future generations. Hardly any green spaces left
Dia Mirza @deespeak: With density of population, pollution levels, is it not imperative to protect our green spaces, if not add more?
Vishal Dadlani @VishalDadlani Mumbai, for your own sake, vote in big numbers tomorrow. And don’t vote for anyone who hasn’t committed to #SaveAarey!
